Covid, here are the crimes accused of Speranza and Magrini. The issue of vaccines and expired drugs administered

Former Minister of Health Roberto Speranza and the director of the Medicines Agency Nicola Magrini were registered in the register of suspects by Rome Prosecutor’s Officefor events related to Covid. The alleged crimes – we read in La Verità – are very serious: from administration of faulty medicinesat false statements, until the murder. All this is the result of an investigation by Fuori dal Coro, the Rete 4 broadcast. The internal documents ad Aifa they ended up in a complaint presented by some police and financial police unions and by the Listen to Me Committee, which brings together the damaged by the serum and all those who did not and do not believe the lies of vaccines. Yesterday, during the live broadcast of Mario Giordano it was shown the document certifying the warranty notice.

It is written – continues La Verità – that Roberto Speranza and Nicola Magrini are both registered in the register of those under investigation for the crimes mentioned above. The Prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi, reading the complaint with all the documents revealed, believed that they were there the conditions for opening a case. One of the key documents concerns the first omission of the vaccination campaign. At the Medicines Agency they were well aware that there were no data guaranteeing the efficacy and safety of the serums on fragile people. Complete with an internal message underlined by an Agency expert and with a sentence written in red: “Attention! Fragile patients are among the populations not studied”. With regard to Hope one step is missing. Since he was a minister at the time of the events, however start the investigation There is no authorization on his person. The Court of Ministers within 90 days it will decide whether to give the green light.

