Covid, Roberto Battiston: “The Rt index hasn’t risen since autumn”

The Coronavirus was almost defeated. One of the is convinced top experts international level of interpretation of numbers from the pandemic. “The worst – explains the professor of experimental physics Roberto Battiston in La Stampa – now we have it left behind. We are living in an absolutely different situation not only compared to the beginning of 2020, when the virus started to spreadbut also respect only to last summer. I believe that within a few weeksto the utmost a montha month and a half, in Italy the contagion they will be reset. Also because there is another fact that bodes well. Give it last fall the Rt index no longer rose above 1. Today this parameter is 0.7 and in continue descent. By staying like this for another few months, we will be able to say that we have left the pandemic behind”.

“The Covid – continues Battiston in La Stampa – as we know him it’s over. But be careful: mankind is always exposed to risk pandemic. We must always be ready for the possibility that some mutations and therefore always be attentive to the signals that can come from one disease which, however it is still very present throughout the world. I would therefore avoid triumphalistic terms, because we are always faced with a virus that can change: the risk is that a variant or a sub-variant appears that calls everything into question. However, this being the numbers we can say that the pandemicat least in Italy, within a month it can go out. In ChinaHowever, the situation is different. “It is evident that there it will take longer. Beyond the data which are probably partial or which have also been partially omitted, in China Omicron it has spread very much and, consequently, it will take longer because the pandemic cools down”.

