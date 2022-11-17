“Covid-19 is not comparable to the flu which is a disease, preventable by vaccination and which causes about 8,000 deaths a year in unvaccinated people in our country. Sars-Cov-2 right now it causes 30,000 deaths a year. It is an incomparable situation”. This was stated by Walter Ricciardi, professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University, on the words of the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, who invited to use the same precautions for Covid-19 that have been used in the past with the flu.

“Sars-Cov-2 is a virus that affects tens of thousands of people – continues Ricciardi – who suffer from Long Covid. It is an infection that can be caught several times and scientific data indicate how for each reinfection there is further endothelial damage. Influenza and Covid are therefore not comparable pathologies. The only thing they have in common is respiratory transmission, but the extent of the disease, both individually and collectively, is different. With Covid it is necessary to have additional precautions“, warns the expert.

“It is an imprudent choice

” the easing of the rules of isolation of positives announced by the Minister of Health according to which “after 4 or 5 days the asymptomatic could return to their activities”. Sars-Cov-2 “has enormous contagiousness and high lethality. We still need to be cautious to try to limit the spread of the virus. Citizens’ responsibility is perfectly fine – Ricciardi clarifies – but it must be accompanied by precise indications to carry out a swab to ascertain the negativity. It is a measure of caution that remains important to adopt”.