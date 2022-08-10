“The Australian colleagues have just reported to me the frequent detection, now it is winter, of both pediatric and adult cases of respiratory multiple infections (Covid plus flu plus respiratory syncytial virus) a serious warning for the next cold season, whatever government there is. “. Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Minister of Health and professor of hygiene at the Catholic University, writes on Twitter.
