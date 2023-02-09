“The idea that is making headway with respect to the pandemic is that protection from the virus is individual no longer collective. This is clearly a mistake that the frail suffer above all, with a still high number of deaths. It is a price that societies Westerners are paying for this new normal: a certain number of deaths are accepted in exchange for the return to normal administration”. So to Adnkronos Salute Walter Ricciardi, professor of hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome.

In an ideal world, however, Ricciardi continues, “above all, vaccinations should be increased, because many deaths are from unprotected people. People who, not having made this individual choice, suffer direct consequences. Instead, vaccination programs should were chosen by public health and not by individuals, that an important level of information and incentives be reached to convince fragile people to protect themselves, making it very easy to get vaccinated “.

Furthermore, “in closed and crowded places, especially on means of transport, the use of the mask should be envisaged”, at this moment, however, “these calls fall into one of the typical phases of pandemics in which the waves alternate with peaks continuous and reductions in frequency that do not cause pressure on health services. And therefore they are not considered”.