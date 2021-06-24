“Autumn will be frightening for the unvaccinated, not so much for the community that will be able to count on a vaccinated population and health services that will be able to respond, not overload you. It will be a problem of individual vulnerability. We will have a different season than last year. year: more serene for the vaccinated and for Italy it will be more manageable, even with the Delta “variant of Sars-CoV-2. This is the forecast that Adnkronos Health has collected from Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Minister of Health for the coronavirus emergency and professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome.





“Compared to last autumn – reiterates Ricciardi – the situation has changed a lot. The difference is made by the many vaccinated people, especially in the most vulnerable groups. It will certainly be necessary to maintain control, because the Delta variant is more contagious. But if we arrive in October. with higher vaccination coverage than now, we will be safer. “