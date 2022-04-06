“Either the” covid “pandemic is tackled globally with rationality and scientificity, or it will last a long time and will continue to do us very, very badly”. Walter Riccardi, professor of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine at the Catholic University, advisor to the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, thus warns via Twitter. “It is a millenary tradition of microbes, especially respiratory viruses, to take advantage of people’s tiredness to reproduce and thrive to the detriment of health and economy – he writes – Either the pandemic is tackled globally with rationality and scientificity, or it will last a long time and continue to do us very, very badly, especially to the most fragile by pathology or age and to health workers, increasingly tired and with ever smaller ranks, and to the economy that without health cannot prosper “.