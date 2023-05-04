On May 4, the WHO Emergency Committee could give the ok to declassify the Covid pandemic, is there a risk that wrong messages will be triggered? “Cautions must always be maintained, there is a remote risk of new variants, remote however. Because the population is at least partially covered by the vaccine. Some measures that we have learned in the past such as masks must be maintained: in hospital wards where there are fragile and the elderly to selectively protect those at risk. But at the population level, there’s not much more that can be done.” So the director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezzaon the sidelines of the 56th Siti congress in Rome.

“On May 4, the WHO Emergency Committee will give an opinion on the basis of which the director general will decide – adds Rezza – It would be time to downgrade Covid which today is still a public health emergency of international concern (Pheic). At that point Tedros – he concludes – could declare the end of the pandemic, perhaps during the next world assembly”