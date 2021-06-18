For the third consecutive day, hospital admissions due to Covid fell again in the Region of Murcia and are below thirty for the first time since last July 26, when there were 25 inmates. According to data from the Ministry of Health this Thursday, the Community hospitals treat 26 patients, ten of them in the Intensive Care Units (ICU).

The Epidemiology Service detected 70 positives, ten more than the previous day. In addition, the positivity rate increased by one point to 3.3% after 2,114 PCR or antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours. With these data, the number of active cases also rose to 504, six more than last Wednesday.

Of the 70 new cases, 23 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, nine to Cartagena, five to Cieza, five to Molina de Segura, four to Caravaca de la Cruz, four to Lorca, four to San Javier, three to Puerto Lumbreras, three to San Pedro del Pinatar, two to Alcantarilla, two to Fuente Álamo and two to Las Torres de Cotillas. The rest are distributed by the other municipalities.

The Region of Murcia has already accumulated a week without registering any death from coronavirus, so the total number of deaths remains at 1,605. Since the start of the pandemic, 113,952 people have been affected by the coronavirus.