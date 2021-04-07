While questioning an eventual nighttime restriction from 10 p.m. and, in particular, a curfew to prevent circulation except for the transport of essentials, the City plans to re-implement a measure that decompresses those movements: “We are going to re-free the parking lots, as at the beginning of the pandemic, so that people can use the car more, which is less a source of contagion, “he assured this Wednesday to Clarion a high source of the Buenosairean Government.

“If it comes back, it returns to what was in force until a month ago and since the start of the ASPO, but we still do not have it 100% confirmed, “added a second source from the City when asked by this newspaper.

What was in force until a month ago and could it rule again from this Monday?

– Avenues where parking is prohibited on business days from 7 to 21: it would be PARKING ALLOWED.

– Avenues where parking is prohibited 24 hours: it would continue NO PARKING.

– Streets where it is forbidden to park business days from 7 to 21: it would be PARKING ALLOWED.

– Streets where it is forbidden to park 24 hours: it would continue NO PARKING.

– Metered parking: IT WOULD NOT APPLY.

– On the ramps, ochavas, garages, bus stops, blue drawers, exclusive docks, among others, I would continue NO PARKING 24 hours.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, this Tuesday, went to Palermo for a meeting of Together for Change. Photo Germán García Adrasti.

“In addition, the restriction on driving a car through the center and the courts will continue to be lifted. It will be possible to circulate without permission but not to park“one of the sources added.

While waiting for the DNU of President Alberto Fernández to specify the restrictions, from the Buenos Aires Government they were particularly hard on the claim of the province of Buenos Aires to make a kind of curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., except for essentials.

“You have to leave people outside for as long as possible, not lock them up. People are infected in closed spaces, not in a square. It is stupid what they are claiming, “they assured Clarion from the city.

“With such a measure, moreover, you finish killing the Buenos Aires gastronomy. It has already closed 20% due to the previous quarantine, if now you force them to open until 10 p.m. and you do not give them ATP to pay their salaries, close 50%. And I do not know if I fall short, “added an official.

“And you finish destroying the cultural activity, like cinemas and theaters. There in the city one in three jobs were lost. If you restrict them again, it is a disaster, “he added.

Queues to get vaccinated over 80 years old, at the beginning of March at the San Lorenzo de Almagro headquarters.

The Buenos Aires Government proposes that the restrictions start at 24 and they promise more controls. “But also, I insist, it does not make sense from a health point of view. People are not infected in a theater where they have four seats in between with another person. They are infected in social gatherings. And if you put restrictions from 22 At 9:59 p.m. 15 kids go to an apartment and spend the whole night there. They infect each other and then they infect adults. You have to try to make them spend as much time as possible outdoors. If possible, let them sleep in the square“, he exaggerated.

In the City, the Nation and Province coincide with the fact that in three or four weeks the situation will be different due to the expansion of the vaccination plan. But they are particularly hard on those in charge of Buenos Aires Health, Daniel Gollan and Nicolas Kreplak: “They come predicting health disasters that never occur. We understand that the situation is more complicated in the Province, where national, provincial and municipal hospitals coexist, with little coordination. But measures must be taken outside the ideological context“The Buenos Aires official closed. And by way of internal self-criticism, he questioned some leaders of Together for Change who are also taking the discussion to that field.