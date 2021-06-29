The Covid alarm returns to the world. Even some areas of Australia, today it is the case of the metropolitan area of ​​Brisbane, have decided on a new brief lockdown to stem the spread of variants. At the moment in Italy the data continues to be reassuring. Since yesterday the obligation of the outdoor mask has fallen, except in Campania, and the whole country is in the white zone. But the technicians of the Cts, the Ministry of Health and Palazzo Chigi are working on different scenarios, also based on what is happening in countries not very far away such as the UK. Now the number of contagions among young people, less vaccinated, it has surpassed that among the elderly and the fear is that the slowdown in vaccinations together with the summer holidays and the desire for fun in the clubs could explode the notorious Delta variant of the Covid. Which, should not be forgotten, according to virologists also affects those who have only taken one dose (coverage 20/30%).

Among the measures under study, in the event of an increase in cases, there would not be one national closure, hopefully averted, but mini-lockdown surgical on a provincial basis or even in some municipalities where infections should grow rapidly and worryingly. Lockdown premises where the infamous rules of the red zone are in force, i.e. curfew at 10pm, closure of gyms, cinemas, theaters, swimming pools, parks. Bars and restaurants could only work with take-out until 6 pm. Hairdressers are also closed. Sources of the majority and the government exclude, except for twists, that the entire country or several regions may return to the restrictions of the previous months, but the hypothesis of mini-lockdown against the Delta variant is taken into serious consideration. The goal is to do everything to avoid a new wave in September and then in the autumn. And therefore, while waiting for vaccinations to be completed even among young people, CTS and the government are ready to close small areas of the country to face a new wave.