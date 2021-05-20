In virtual meeting with 12 governors, with whom he analyzed the expansion of Covid-19 in their districts and what measures would each of them apply To try to stop the virus, President Alberto Fernández told them on Wednesday what he believes is happening with the pandemic in the country. It is serious, he described. He defined the scenario like this: “We are on a national health alert”. And he anticipated what restrictions he would take for the new stage.

This Thursday, the president will contact the other 12 governors of the country and will finish defining the announcement.

In the first meeting, Fernández asked them for support for the new decree that you will be signing with tougher restrictions than what you have tried to enforce so far. He explained that, in addition to vaccination, limiting the movement of the majority of society as much as possible is the only solution to stop the number of infections: “We must close the circulation strongly.” He insisted that he will again order “the suspension of face-to-face classes.”

According to sources who know what was said at that meeting via Zoom, the President he criticized the Supreme Court again because it allowed the City to maintain face-to-face education, which it assures was one of the reasons why the number of infections increased of coronavirus.

Alberto Fernández visited a factory this Tuesday. Twitter photo

The president differentiated what happened instead in the Province of Buenos Aires, which adhered to his decision to close the presence of students of all levels in schools and universities: he affirmed that due to the lack of presence in Buenos Aires schools, the cases of Covid -19 in the district governed by Axel Kicillof had fallen.

A day before, however, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Daniel Gollán, assured the opposite: “We really come with a level of increase of cases quite important”. This Wednesday, more than 14,000 infections were reported in the Province, a number that until not so long ago corresponded to the entire country.

Beyond that specific reading about a conflict that became politicized, that of contagion in schools, Fernández repeated several times that he had said that going back to the classroom was a problem and that reality ended up agreeing with him, always according to your vision of this controversial point.

“It is necessary to return to take the bull by the antlers”

Fernandez did not detail in front of these 12 governors what the measures would be that it will include its new restrictive decree, but it is the first time that since the start of the second wave of the virus it made explicit that they would be tougher than what their officials allowed to transcend closest in recent days. “It is necessary to return to take the bull by the antlers”, was one of the phrases that the leaders heard him say.

He was very clear in asking again the governors who looked at him and listened who will support your new measures to avoid fissures between the Casa Rosada and the Provinces. He even suggested that he could disseminate a unified text as a request that the provincial heads should sign in support of what the Government will decide.

Fernández spoke of close even more the hours or the way of working of restaurants and bars, although again he did not give details about the methodology that could be imposed on that sector of the economy that suffered, perhaps like no other, the restrictions imposed by the Government.

This Wednesday, most of the governors who spoke with the President by Zoom they informed him that they had already decided to suspend face-to-face classes in their districts or they would announce it in the next few hours: Santa Fe, Tucumán, Corrientes, Chaco, Santiago del Estero, Entre Ríos, La Rioja and Catamarca.

Larreta, Kicillof and Alberto Fernández will contact each other again this Thursday via Zoom.

Alone three provinces explained that they will not yet take extreme measures because their epidemiological situation with low risk: they are Jujuy, Salta and Misiones.

President ruled out the return to a phase 1, but the concepts he used to describe the measures he will take are more like his 2020 announcements than those of 2021. This Thursday, the President will meet with the rest of the governors of the provinces who have yet to be heard.

By videoconference they will be connected Kicillof (Buenos Aires); Mariano Arcioni (Chubut); Sergio Ziliotto (La Pampa); Rodolfo Suarez (Mendoza); Omar Gutiérrez (Neuquén); Arabela Carreras (Río Negro); Sergio Uñac (San Juan); Alberto Rodriguez Saá (San Luis); Alicia Kirchner (Santa Cruz); Gustavo Melella (Tierra Del Fuego); the head of the City government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta; and the deputy governor of Córdoba, Manuel Calvo.

Participants in the first meeting with the leaders on Wednesday helped him gather critical mass against his insistence on suspending classes to slow the spread of the pandemic. Only one of his interlocutors this Thursday remains very firm in maintaining kindergartens and primary schools with face-to-face classes: Larreta, the main political rival of the Frente de Todos.