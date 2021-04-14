D.he tragedy began about a year ago. Her main character, John Ioannidis of Stanford University, one of the ten most cited researchers in the world, had long since been Heracles, and the biomedical world was certain that it would not have to fear any other gods as long as Ioannidis, their patron saint, held his hand over them. Scientific evidence had a face.

When Ioannidis explained to the world in 2005 why research has to be more serious with statistics and plan its studies more carefully in order to produce reproducible and therefore more trustworthy results, the hero was born. The personality cult around the Greek-American statistician did not abate – not because research from now on delivered revolutionary correct and durable results, but because Ioannidis kindled a new skeptical spirit. Ioannidis founded the Meta-Research Innovation Center in Stanford, or Metrics for short, a temple of data-driven research on the California coast. Shortly before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, he was appointed by the Berlin Institute of Health to install his outspoken-skeptical spirit for three years as a BIH Fellow in the capital’s new biomedical Mecca. So, in a sense, John Ioannidis and Christian Drosten, the coronavirus expert, work under one roof. Because the BIH and the Charité belong together.

Scientifically and communicatively, however, the dividing line between the two couldn’t be clearer – no more. Like Drosten, shortly after the pandemic began, Ioannidis had spoken publicly that, according to the data available from China on the transmission of the novel corona virus, it could be a contagious cold. Drosten has long since revised itself, the data situation on the Covid 19 numbers and consequences soon did not allow any other conclusion. Ioannidis, on the other hand, remains with it until today. In videos, scientific articles, no matter where, the statistician thinks the Covid-19 pandemic is not much worse than the flu. However, his evidence is thin, and it is getting thinner the more people die prematurely from Covid-19. There are now three million worldwide.

In his most recent publication in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation, Ioannidis estimated infectious mortality (IFR) to be 0.15 percent worldwide. It is used to quantify the proportion of Covid-19 deaths among all infected people (not just those who officially tested positive). How high it is depends on a large number of factors, such as the proportion of young and old people, health care and the sample selected.

Ioannidis has now evaluated six reviews on pandemic IFR – one of which was his own. And although statisticians like Walter Krämer in the most recent “Unstatistics of the Month” make it clear again and again with good arguments that in the midst of the pandemic, a global IFR calculation is nothing more than an “interesting number game”, Ioannidis has tried the all-rounder. Ioannidis was driven by the numerous reviews that reached him after his first attempts to belittle him. The Stanford professor worked so intensively on an Australian doctoral student at the University of Wollongong, Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz, that in his publication he included the young researcher ad personam as incompetent, “inexperienced” and with no relevant publication experience in the study review.

A storm raged on Twitter. In fact, Meyerowitz-Katz had published a work in the “European Journal of Epidemiology”, which was already much cited in preprint status. For Carl Bergstrom of the University of Washington in Seattle, a recognized critic of inferior research, the Stanford colleague’s personal attack on Meyerowitz-Katz and another young health economist was an “outrageous”, unobjective, “never before experienced process”. The result: Ioannidis erased the names, stuck to his criticism and took the first version of his publication off the Internet. This is also an unheard-of process: once an article has been published, it is deleted and the new version is not even marked. The editorial staff at Wiley-Verlag also let the matter rest. Ioannidis was the journal’s editor-in-chief himself not so long ago.

As little squeamish as Ioannidis was in dealing with other scientists and journalistic practices, the Evidence Pope was apparently superficial with his own figures. In his meta-analysis (as in his own preliminary study) he considered so consistently non-representative samples that the results were absurd: for Scotland he calculated an IFR of 0.06 percent, which could not be true even if each of the more than five million Scots infected. In the meantime, more than 0.13 percent of the Scottish population have officially died of Covid-19. Ioannidis gives such completely impossible mortality rates for six other country IFRs. In fact, Ioannidis’ mortality rates are a far cry from the vast majority of other interim analyzes that have found a mean global death rate of 0.6 to 0.8 percent – according to the World Health Organization. She didn’t even quote the ailing Stanford statistics hero in her latest mortality analysis. Instead, Ioannidis is used by the AfD as a key witness of their downplaying campaign.