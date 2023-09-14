“In the world, the ‘victims’ of the Neanderthal chromosome, among the Covid deaths, are perhaps 1 million and they could be precisely those who, in the absence of other causes, they die from a genetic predisposition“. It is important to explain what happened in the initial epicenter of the Covid pandemic for Giuseppe Remuzzi, director of the Mario Negri Institute. And it is with this objective that the Origin study was born, conducted by researchers from the Irccs, and by him guided on the population of Bergamo and its province, and presented today in Milan. “According to a calculation made on our data from Bergamo, 15% of the total Covid deaths died not from other causes, but from something that could be explained by genes ” of risk.

A work that has demonstrated, in residents of those areas most affected by the virus, how a certain region of the human genome is significantly associated with the risk of falling ill with Covid-19 in a severe form. They ended up in the sights of scientists genes inherited from Neanderthals. “When we saw that in this entire area near Bergamo, Alzano, Nembro, there was a frequency of serious illnesses and deaths, with numbers that were 850 times higher than what could have been expected at least in the early days, we we asked: Why does someone get seriously ill and someone else mildly? We thus collected 10 thousand people whose personal data and family history we know, and we became convinced that there could be something genetic”, said Remuzzi.

With this analysis “we focused on a group of genetic variants, variants that are all inherited together. In particular, one haplotype – that of the Neanderthals – surpassed all the others in terms of risk of the disease, it is by far the most convincing. It is not that it was not known that severe Covid is associated with this haplotype, inherited from Neanderthals which is on chromosome 3”, pointed out Remuzzi, recalling how this aspect had been “seen in an article published in ‘Nature’ by the geneticist Svante Paabo, prize winner Nobel Prize for Medicine”, considered a father of paleogenetics “for his ability to extract ancient DNA from the bones of fossils that lived 40 thousand years ago”.

What is the added value of the Bergamo studio? “Which was conducted on selected patients, all the same, 400 who became seriously ill, 400 mildly ill and 400 who did not become ill. And we found that 30% of the people who became seriously ill had the haplotype of risk, while in the group of those who had had the less serious disease only 20% had it, among those who had had nothing it was 15%. The difference is very large”, underlines Remuzzi.

The questions the study seeks to answer are those that “health technicians and professionals have asked themselves every day during the pandemic”, admitted the Welfare Councilor of the Lombardy Region, Guido Bertolaso. The one conducted by Mario Negri is “a very important study – added the Lombard governor Attilio Fontana – When Remuzzi spoke to me about the possibility that there were also genetic reasons” for the severity with which Sars-CoV-2 had hit the Orobic territory “and that it was necessary to carry out an investigation, I immediately told him yes. I believe these are results that can help us deal with and understand the situation better and therefore give more efficient responses to this disease. I thank the scientists who gave these answers and we they also explained why in certain areas there was a spread with serious consequences and, in other areas, perhaps, similar situations but with much less serious consequences”.

The results of the research also “demonstrated that 12 of the almost 10 thousand patients involved in the study had already had symptoms in November-December 2019”. The result of the work, continued Fontana, “opens up a scenario that will undoubtedly be able to help refine treatments and perhaps prevent the virus from claiming further victims in those at risk”. The study “opens many avenues – confirmed Remuzzi – In the meantime, to find out who has a greater risk from an encounter with Covid and to pay more attention to taking antivirals and getting vaccinated. And then, in addition to this, we have also found other genes that do not has seen anyone: some are associated with a protein that increases in the case of Covid and this aspect could open up a very important therapeutic perspective”.