The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that Covid-19 remains a health emergency of international concern because it continues to be “a dangerous infectious disease” which can cause considerable damage to people’s health and to countries’ health systems.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci has made it known that “we are thinking of postponing” the obligation of swabs for Chinese passengers arriving in Italy “until February 15 or at the end of February, for a while we want to postpone it for greater safety even if the Covid data in the last week have dropped a lot”.