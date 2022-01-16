Marilli was one of the reference points of the No Vax group in Abruzzo

He had fought his war against vaccines and the Green Pass, but hospitalized in the Pescara hospital just infected with covid 19 and after refusing treatment, trying to be treated from home, he died: Luigi Marilli, 63, died. one of the landmarks of the No vax group in Abruzzo.

On the site “Liberiamo d’Italia” the memory of Marilli, spokesman for the Dissent Front of Abruzzo and founder of the Liberation March. “News such as that of the death of our beloved Luigi would never be received”, we read. “His strength of mind, testified by the tireless activity of leadership and coordination of the Abruzzo Committee of Liberiamo Italia and also of other resistance forces in its territory, came from the certainty and pride of always fighting for the justice, for the equality and freedom of peoples and in particular of its people: the Italian people “. No hint that he died of Covid

To explain it, in a bitter and angry comment, one of Marilli’s closest friends, Marino Recchiuti. Who vents: “He would have been saved if he hadn’t followed your ideologies rather than the advice of his family and friends. A family now destroyed. The friends, the real ones destroyed. You should all be ashamed just to mention his name. you have on your conscience. I have no words but only deep disgust. Your ideas led him to death “.