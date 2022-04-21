Covid, case of double infection in Spain

A 31-year-old health worker vaccinated with booster against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, has contracted Covid-19 twice at a distance of only 20 days from each other. It happened in Spain. The asymptomatic woman first contracted the variant Delta, ascertained on December 20. Then, on January 10, the variant Omicron: in this case she experienced symptoms such as cough and fever.

As reported by the European Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology, this is the case of Closest double infection ever documented so far. The case highlights the possibility of reinfection even after having had Covid for the first time and despite a complete vaccination course against Covid-19 plus the booster. Since it suggests that Omicron would be able to evade immunity from vaccine and previous infection.

