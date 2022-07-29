Doctors around the world are seeing a new pandemic pattern emerge from the arrival of the omicron: more frequent reinfections and at shorter intervals.

From the moment the current strain became the dominant one, the records of reinfection soared and are made at shorter intervals (there are cases of less than a month between the 1st and 2nd contagion).

Although Brazilian doctors also report an increase in reinfections, there is sparse data on the phenomenon, and only in a few countries.

Information compiled by the genomic surveillance company helix and sent to Power 360 show that reinfections in the US increased from 3.6% of cases in May (when the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron was dominant) to 6.4% in June, when the BA.5 variant became dominant. The survey is based on the monitoring of 300,000 cases in the United States.



The graph above shows the situation In the USA. At the Brazil, the Ministry of Health reports few cases of reinfection (112) with confirmation of genetic sequencing. Data does not capture current reality

There are few countries with active monitoring of the phenomenon. In the United Kingdom, 89.6% of cases classified as reinfection occurred during the period when the ômicron variant was dominant. The data are from the last report card from the country’s statistics office on the subject.

According to the UK statistics office, the risk of infection is at least 5 times higher in relation to the period where the delta strain predominated.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health only discloses cases of reinfection with confirmation of genomic sequencing. As the country’s surveillance network is limited, the last Covid bulletin shows only 112 confirmed cases of reinfection, a number that does not match the scenario observed in the country.

Mutations evade immunity

Article published in february in New England Journal of Medicine shows that having a previous infection could protect a person with an effectiveness above 80% against a new infection by the coronavirus. When the omicron strain became dominant, protection dropped to 56%.

“The virus is taking a toll on both acquired immunity after an infection and vaccine immunity.”says doctor Arnaldo Lichteinstein, technical director of the general practice service at Hospital das Clínicas.

This is because the omicron strain and its subvariants had many mutations in the protein spike, region of the virus that binds to human cells. This protein was also the main target of vaccines.

Thus, antibodies produced by immunization or by contagion with a previous strain have become less efficient in preventing infection by the virus.

Research shows, however, that the same is not true of another line of defense in the body: T cells.

This immune memory mechanism, best produced when someone already infected has also been vaccinated, is important as a second front of battle. It is especially helpful in preventing the disease from getting worse once the infection has set in.

the article of New England Journal of Medicine shows that, although protection from a previous infection against a new contagion has been reduced, the same is not true for protection for severe cases. Having been infected earlier is still related to an 88% effectiveness in protecting against the omicron strain.

Study A recent report from the US CDC (Centers for Disease Control) goes along the same lines. It shows that, with the omicron, taking the booster dose still makes the vaccine’s protection against hospitalization for covid rise from 35% to 68%.

shortest time

Studies Previous cases showed an interval of at least 3 months between getting covid and having a new infection with the disease. That’s what it said, for example, search from the magazine lancet published in April 2021.

More recent work (such as This onefrom Denmark, still in preprint), show confirmed cases of reinfection in less than 1 month.

“You can already see a case of 1 month and a half in Brazil. There is a lot of immune escape from the younger subvariants of the omicron“, says Alberto Chebabo, president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases.

However, they are still a minority. The data from the United Kingdom cited in this text show that in 75% of cases of reinfection occurred from the current combination of omicron with a previous variant (alpha or delta).

That is, the infection occurred many months after the 1st infection.

The data from the Helix company shows the same. The genome sequencing company in June calculated an average of 270 days between the first Covid infection and the next.

The new scenario with the Omicron

The ability of the omicron variant to evade antibodies has brought about an essentially different pandemic.

Reinfection in 2020 was considered very rare and object of study. The phenomenon remained unusual in 2021: having been infected or vaccinated was a very effective barrier against the virus last year.

Omicron changed everything in 2022.”Reinfection will become the norm, especially as society returns to pre-pandemic behavior.“, he wrote recently Shishi Luo, director of bioinformatics at genomic analysis company Helix. This is a scenario increasingly considered by virologists.

The increase in the population’s immunity and the virus’ strategies to circumvent it should lead to a scenario of coexistence with infections, say infectologists. “When it reaches the endemic phase, we believe that the behavior will be like that of the flu virus. Even people who have the flu are subject to re-infecting themselves.“, says Renato Kfouri, from the Brazilian Society of Immunizations.

With less severe infections and reinfections and covid being part of life, relaxing control has become more frequent. However, care is needed. Any mild infection can lead to long-term covid, a phenomenon still poorly understood, with sequelae ranging from fatigue to a decline in cognitive ability.

The best thing is not to get covid. If you catch or reinfect yourself (which should still happen to a lot of people), being up to date with the vaccine makes a difference. The antibodies created after the application are now insufficient to stop the entry of new viruses, full of mutations. But the vaccine also stimulates T cells, memory of immunity. that second front battlefield remains effective in preventing the disease from getting worse.

“Natural infection has very little stimulation of the T cell immune response. When you have vaccine plus infection, the immune response is more robust. The vaccine stimulates this type of cell more, helping to prevent the disease from getting worse.“, says Chebabo.