A “low incidence rate and largely favorable early outcomes” for myopericarditis associated with the mRna anti-Covid vaccine in adolescents and young adults. This is what the authors of a systematic review and meta-analysis of 23 studies reveal, which included data from 854 patients aged between 12 and 20 years, who presented with post-vaccine cardiac inflammation. From the work, published in ‘Jama Pediatrics’, “reassuring results” emerge, the experts explain, “but continuous follow-up” of these patients is justified.

The authors of the meta-analysis conducted on the US-Japan axis are researchers from the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, the Teine Keijinkai Hospital and the Hokkaido Cardiovascular Hospital in Sapporo, and other centers (from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville to Shizuoka Medical Center, up to the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York). The investigators observed that the incidence of myopericarditis was higher in males after the second dose of the vaccine. Although 15.6% of patients had left ventricular systolic dysfunction, only 1.3% had a severe form of this dysfunction. 23.2% were admitted to an intensive care unit, but “no in-hospital mortality was observed”.

The objective of Jun Yasuhara, Kaihei Masuda, Tadao Aikawa and colleagues was to investigate the clinical features and outcomes associated with post-vaccination myopericarditis in a heterogeneous population of adolescents and young adults. Publications on this issue were searched up to August 2022, without applying language restrictions to the search. And observational studies and case series describing Covid vaccine-associated myopericarditis in 12-20 year olds were included (cases where clinical features and initial outcomes are reported). Among the 854 patients analyzed the male gender was predominant, at 90.3%. 74.4% of these conditions occurred after the second dose. Most patients (84.4%) had preserved left ventricular function. No patients died or required mechanical support, and the length of hospital stay was 2.8 days.