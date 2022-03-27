Covid positive quarantine, the rules in Italy do not change even after 1 April with the entry into force of the new decree upon expiry of the state of emergency, which ends on 31 March. The positives will have to wait 7 days or 10 if not vaccinated before making a swab which must be negative in order to end the isolation. This is what sources of the Ministry of Health clarify.

The Covid decree of 25 March provides that “starting from 1 April 2022 it is forbidden to move from their home or residence to persons subjected to the measure of isolation by provision of the health authority as they have been positive for Sars-CoV-2, until the ascertainment of recovery “. Here there is no temporal reference which is instead implicitly referred to by paragraph 3 of the same article: “the procedures for implementing paragraphs 1 and 2 are defined in the circular of the Ministry of Health”.

This is the circular signed by the general director of Prevention Gianni Rezza on 4 February, which specifies that “for the unvaccinated or vaccinated who have completed the vaccination cycle for more than 120 days and for those recovered for more than 120 days, isolation lasts 10 days with a negative antigen or molecular test at the end of the period “, while” for those vaccinated with 3 booster doses or who have completed the vaccination cycle for less than 120 days and for those recovered for less than 120 days, isolation lasts 7 days with a negative antigen or molecular test at the end of the period “.

What changes from April 1st will be the regime for close positive contacts: everyone, vaccinated or not, will no longer be required to quarantine but to self-monitor, that is “the obligation to wear FFP2 respiratory protection devices. , indoors or in the presence of gatherings “, until the tenth day following” the date of the last close contact with subjects confirmed positive for Sars-CoV-2 and to carry out a rapid or molecular antigen test for the detection of Sars-CoV- 2, even in private centers authorized to do so, at the first appearance of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the date of the last contact “.