Spotlight on Covid quarantine and on the hypothesis of a reduction for those vaccinated with the third dose who came into contact with a positive. To address the issue, the CTS was convened today at 11 while President Massimiliano Fedriga called the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces in an extraordinary session for 9.30. On the agenda of the Conference of Regions the proposal for the redefinition of isolation and quarantine and for the remodeling of contact tracing in high-incidence contexts.

“ An analysis of hospitalizations is needed to understand how many are caused by Omicron and a series of assessments on the penetration capacity of this variant to arrive at foreshadowing a scenario, ” he tells Adnkronos Fabio Ciciliano, medical director of the Police, expert in emergency management and member of the Scientific Technical Committee.

” It is true that given the data of the infected from a socio-economic point of view, there is a risk that the country will stop, because potentially we could have millions of people stranded at home – he underlines – It has already happened for airplanes. which remained on the ground due to quarantined crews. On the other hand, it cannot be underestimated that there is an objective risk because reducing the quarantine for close contacts of positives would send around people who can potentially infect others, including the unvaccinated. In this case it could have a rebound effect on hospitalizations. ”

” The infection capacity of the Omicron variant is much higher and therefore manages to be more intrusive in the unvaccinated population – he explains – It is true that those who have the third dose almost always have a complete absence of symptoms or a nuanced manifestation of the disease accompanied by a significant reduction in the ability to transmit but this important reduction in the ability to transmit does not mean that the virus is not transmitted ”.

GOVERNORS – For the governor of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, “We must change the rules that applied to the virus from before, which presented itself in a different way. I think it is right to change the rules and privilege those who have completed the vaccination cycle and respected the invitations that come from the government and the Regions” he says guest of e-Venti on SkyTg24. Today, among the proposals that the State Regions Conference will make to the CTS is that of “removing or reducing the quarantine for the contacts of positives who have the third dose. I believe – he stresses – that we can make an assessment on the change of the rules for quarantine. As always, we adhere to the indications of the CTS and science “but” we cannot forget the needs of ordinary life “and of everyday life” that must continue “.

For the president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, it is “good that the Technical Scientific Committee is considering reducing the quarantine to 5 days for those who have had the third dose of the anti Covid vaccine. But if we do not want to find ourselves with half of the Italians isolated at home, we must change the rules quickly and also rethink quarantines for contacts with positives. We cannot risk blocking an entire country “.

“We agree with the general orientation of the regional presidents so that the government can review the rules governing quarantine. It is a matter of justice. Those who have already undergone the vaccine have the right to be able to move with greater ease, “he says Nello Musumeci speaking to Omnibus on La 7. “These are rules that if they were not changed would risk blocking a part of the country”.

THE EXPERTS – For anesthetists, however, “from the health point of view, we saw it in Germany, a lockdown for the unvaccinated is more effective than reducing the quarantine for contacts of a positive. But these are choices that must be made by politics, keeping also take into account a balance with the country’s economic and social activities “, underlines to Adnkronos Salute Alessandro Vergallo, national president ofItalian hospital resuscitators association (Aaroi-Emac).

The reduction of the quarantine for vaccinated with three doses “from the medical-epidemiological point of view would be a mistake” according to Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome, spoke on Cusano Italia Tv. “We increase the risk that infected people can spread the virus further. The initial variant of the coronavirus had a latency time that could reach up to two weeks, gradually this incubation period has become faster, but it can even reach 7 days: reducing the quarantine to less than 7 days is risky, especially with a variant as contagious as this one “warns Andreoni.

The possible decision of the CTS on a reduction of the quarantine for people, vaccinated, who have had a contact with a positive “is correct if the prevalence of the Omicron variant is now higher than the Delta” he tells Adnkronos Health Guido Rasi, former director of EMA, today consultant to the commissioner for the Covid-19 emergency Francesco Paolo Figliuolo and scientific director of the Consulcesi Club.

The two variants “have different incubation times,” recalls Rasi. Therefore “it is necessary to understand who this mini quarantine can be applied to – he specifies – whoever has had contact with a positive needs an observation time of 48-72 hours and we must be sure to be in the presence of Omicron and not Delta” .

The reduction of quarantine times for those vaccinated with the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine “is certainly not an easy decision to take, since it is not yet certain that the incubation period of the Omicron variant is shorter, as it seems. , but above all because the Delta is still in circulation, let’s not forget “. This is the premise of the president of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), Claudio Mastroianni, heard by Adnkronos Salute. “Having said that, given the emergency situation – he says – we can think of a reduced quarantine, provided that the vaccinated with three doses, after a close contact with a positive, enters the surveillance, strictly observes the use of the mask even in the family, measure your fever in the morning and in the evening and swab as soon as you have symptoms. And this up to the seventh-tenth day, even if on the fifth day you come out of fiduciary isolation “.

Mastroianni, who is director of Infectious Diseases of the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome, acknowledges that “at this moment the ideal would be to maintain the current quarantine, but having to make a decision, we need to evaluate many factors that come into play in a probable close contact” . As for the proposal of some experts to also review the concept and definition of ‘close contact’, starting from the fact that today those who shook hands with someone who then tested positive are still considered to be at high risk, the expert replies: “Absolutely no. Given Omicron’s diffusivity on this point, nothing can be ‘lightened’. ”

A decision on quarantine was made by the US CDC. “As always, Americans are the most pragmatic and above all they use common sense. Who knows if we too will follow common sense, as well as scientific evidence. I hope so” he comments Matteo Bassetti. Here is the US strategy summarized on Facebook by the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the Policlinico San Martino hospital in Genoa: “If you are positive, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, you stay at home for 5 days and if you no longer have symptoms you can go out by continuing to put the mask on for another 5 days. If you have had contact with a positive and you are vaccinated with triple dose, or with two within 6 months or with J&J within 2 months, quarantine is not necessary, but only put the mask on when in contact with others for 10 days and on the fifth day, if possible, you can take a swab. 5 days and then continue using the mask for another 5 days and, if possible, swab after 5 days. If for any reason you cannot quarantine, put the mask on for 10 days. ”