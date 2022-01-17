Reduce the quarantine for those who received the third dose of the anti-covid vaccine. It’s possible? And if so, only for the asymptomatic or also for those with symptoms? Here’s what the experts think.

I pray

Reducing the quarantine “to 5 days is a transition towards a new normality. It is a bit of a fate of coexistence, knowing that indeed the data from Omicron also reaffirms a presence and contagiousness concentrated in the days”. Thus at Adnkronos Salute the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the University of Milan, promotes the hypothesis of a reduction in the isolation period for those vaccinated against Covid-19 who also received the booster dose. “It is clear – specifies the expert – that there are margins of risk, but” it can be done “to somehow govern a situation that will hopefully bring other waves, but not so heavy in the near future”. But reduced quarantine only for asymptomatic Covid-positive or even for those with symptoms? “This is a choice that widens the meshes even more – he replies – In my opinion, it could be done progressively, according to the epidemiological trend”.

Bassetti

In Italy we have to “manage the quarantine” for Covid “autonomously. That is, positive I do myself another tampon and if it is negative I go out, without laws or hoaxes and all this bureaucracy linked to quarantines. nonsense of today’s management. If we are to live with the virus, we must treat those who are symptomatic positive as we have always treated the flu. We stay at home until we are contagious and it will occur either with the disappearance of symptoms or with the use of self-administered tampons, as some Regions already do, “Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino Hospital in Genoa, told Adnkronos Health, thus suggesting how to change the strategy in quarantine management for those who are positive for Sars-CoV-2 infection, symptomatic or asymptomatic, but vaccinated with three doses.

Mastroianni

“The” American “CDCs recommend a reduction in quarantines” for Covid. “I believe that in Italy too the time has come for a reflection in the management, above all of the asymptomatic, but with some precautions also in the light of the possibility of delegating control to the responsibility of the citizen. But we could reflect on the timing. What still worries me is that Omicron has not completely supplanted Delta, which continues to circulate. If in the next few weeks we have a greater certainty of the picture, we could think of a reduction in isolation for those who are positive asymptomatic, but who have also done the booster dose “. So at Adnkronos Salute Claudio Mastroianni, president of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and full professor of Infectious Diseases at the Sapienza University of Rome.