The possible decision of the CTS on a reduction of quarantine Covid for people, vaccinated, who have had contact with a positive “it is correct if the prevalence of the Omicron variant is now higher than the Delta“So at Adnkronos Salute Guido Rasi, former director of EMA, today consultant to the commissioner for the Covid-19 emergency Francesco Paolo Figliuolo and scientific director of the Consulcesi Club.

The two variants “have different incubation times,” recalls Rasi. Therefore “it is necessary to understand who this mini quarantine can be applied to – he specifies – Whoever has had contact with a positive needs an observation time of 48-72 hours and we must be sure to be in the presence of Omicron and not Delta” .

“For the New Year there is a risk of a surge in cases given the speed of Omicron – says Rasi – So we need to be very cautious and accelerate with the third dose, which is also essential to protect ourselves from the new variant. And this is good news. ”