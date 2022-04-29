Covid and quarantine, is it still needed? With the end of the state of emergency (March 31, 2022), the rules have changed. People tested positive for the swab (molecular or antigenic) are still subjected to the measurement of isolation.

In this regard, the same indications contained in the Circular of the Ministry of Health issued on 30 December 2021 apply, which provides that for infected subjects who have previously received the booster dose, or who have completed the vaccination cycle for less than 120 days, isolation can be reduced from 10 to 7 days, provided that they have always been asymptomatic, or have been asymptomatic for at least 3 days and on the condition that, at the end of this period, a molecular or antigen test is performed with a negative result for the subjects vaccinated with booster or with a completed vaccination course of less than 120 days.

Without the third dose and with two doses of more than 120 days (to which healing must not be added) the isolation period instead lasts 10 days, after which the tampon can be redone.

If the result is still positive, the test must be repeated after 7 days and a further week of isolation is required, both for symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.

In the case of close contacts with positive subjects, the self-surveillance regime is applied, which consists in the obligation to wear respiratory protection devices of the Ffp2 type, indoors or in the presence of gatherings, until the tenth day following the date of last close contact.

If symptoms occur during the self-monitoring period, it is recommended to immediately perform an antigen or molecular test which, in the event of a negative result, must be repeated, if symptoms are still present, on the fifth day following the date of the last contact.

But does all this still make sense? “In many countries they no longer isolate. And I too am very doubtful about the usefulness of this”. Massimo Clementi, director of the Microbiology and Virology Laboratory of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, is convinced of this. Who adds: “The next real step towards normality, in my opinion, is the vaccination campaign in autumn, given the failure of this fourth” spring “dose, which has had very low adhesions – observes Adnkronos Salute – And according to people did well to give themselves this chance for September-October. Otherwise they would have had to revaccinate immediately again, only to be called back at Christmas, next spring and on like this “.

As for the quarantine of positives, Clementi wonders: “What effect does it have on us? The tracing no longer exists and the virus circulates above all among the non-symptomatic”.