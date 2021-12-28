” You need a ‘hospitalization analysis to understand how many are caused by Omicron and a series of assessments on the penetration capacity of this variant to arrive at foreshadowing a scenario ”. He tells Adnkronos Fabio Ciciliano, medical director of the Police, expert in emergency management and member of the Scientific Technical Committee, responding to the hypothesis of reducing the quarantine for close contacts of positives vaccinated with the third dose. Tomorrow at 11 the CTS was called to address the issue.

” It is true that given the data of the infected from a socio-economic point of view, there is a risk that the country will stop, because potentially we could have millions of people stranded at home – he underlines – It has already happened for airplanes. which remained grounded due to quarantined crews. On the other hand, it cannot be underestimated that there is an objective risk because reducing the quarantine for close contacts of positives would send around people who can potentially infect others, including the unvaccinated. In this case it could have a rebound effect on hospitalizations”.

” The infection capacity of the Omicron variant is much higher and therefore manages to be more intrusive in the unvaccinated population – he explains – It is true that those who have the third dose almost always have a complete absence of symptoms or a nuanced manifestation of the disease accompanied by a significant reduction in the ability to transmit but this important reduction in the ability to transmit does not mean that the virus is not transmitted ”.

As for theimpact of Christmas on infections, Ciciliano adds: “ The Omicron variant has complicated the situation, obviously family reunions may have contributed to the increase in the number of infections, an increase that we will see in a few days, because unlike the Delta variant, where more time is needed, the effects of Omicron will be seen sooner. ”

For a New Year’s Eve in safety, Ciciliano emphasizes, ” we must stick to all those precautions we had for Christmas, such as using the mask if we are many and close in a single environment and opening the windows every now and then to facilitate the exchange of air. , but apply them even more rigorously: especially when around the table there are the unvaccinated, adults and children under 5, the non-vaccinable and the frail ”.

As for the hypothesis of a lockdown for the unvaccinated on the model of Austria and Germany, Ciciliano stresses that ” it would undoubtedly lighten the hospitals, considering that they host above all unvaccinated even if the best solution from a technical point of view undoubtedly remains the obligation to vaccinate ”. Returning to the lockdwon hypothesis for the unvaccinated ” the discourse involves a broader sphere, that of the exercise of individual rights. If I have a vaccination that, to date, is not mandatory, except in some work environments, I consider it a stretch to use mechanisms that can potentially harm the exercise of fundamental rights of people, even if not vaccinated ”.

As for the Novavax vaccine, the chief medical officer of the police explains that “it is the last vaccine authorized by Ema that will arrive at the end of January, based on recombinant proteins”. ” By not using innovative techniques such as mRna vaccines in production, Novavax could be able to convince that segment of the population that has not yet been vaccinated and that sees other vaccines with erroneous skepticism – he adds – all vaccines approved by regulatory agencies are safe. and perfectly valid ”.

And on the trend, which is emerging lately, to resort to tricks to avoid vaccination Ciciliano replies: “ There are, albeit to a very limited extent, attempts to circumvent vaccination. Some GPs issue vaccine-exemption certificates to their care recipients based on conditions that are not intended for. So the exemptions issued are many more than we expected ”. On this Ciciliano is peremptory: ” I call vaccination doctors to the responsibility and strict compliance with the norm and the circulars of the Ministry of Health on vaccination exemptions, the space for free interpretation must be reduced ”.

(by Giorgia Sodaro)