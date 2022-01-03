“After the US, some European countries have also reduced the” covid “quarantine of asymptomatic positives to 5 days. We must do it too. And quickly too”. This is the exhortation addressed to the Government launched through social media by Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa. “With millions of asymptomatic positives – says the expert – we risk locking in people who do not transmit the virus to anyone. Let’s see if they listen to the ministry”.