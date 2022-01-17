Covid quarantine, becomes the possibility of recognizing sickness benefits for home workers because they are in contact with someone infected with the coronavirus is increasingly remote. According to Adnkronos, the projections on the cost of the measure are inducing the government to shelve it, excluding the quarantine disease from the support that the government will launch on Thursday. A decree with a limited dowry, which, according to the same sources, should be around 1 billion and two hundred thousand euros, to give breath to the sectors most affected by the latest anti-Covid measures launched by the executive, in particular tourism, sports, entertainment and discos .

It is not excluded, however, that the measures against the increase in bills may be postponed by a few days, because it is difficult – according to various sources – for the text to be closed as early as Thursday. But the desire to accelerate emerges from Palazzo Chigi: even today technical meetings were held on the subject, the aim being to close before the vote on the Hill, starting on Monday 24 January.