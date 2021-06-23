Covid-19 caused substantial increases in the consumption of products such as gloves, masks and some packaging, increasing emissions of greenhouse gases and harming the terrestrial and marine environment in Europe, warned on Tuesday (22) the European Environment Agency .

The EEA stresses that there is a need to rethink the production, consumption and management practices of single-use plastic waste in Europe to make society better prepared for the ongoing impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and potential impacts of future pandemics.

Information released on the official website of the AEA analyzes the impact of masks, gloves and some types of packaging made of single-use plastic, centered on data from last year.

Although in the first months of the covid-19 pandemic the production of plastic packaging in the European Union declined, due to the economic slowdown, these same restrictions led to an increase in online shopping, and a consequent increase in packaging.

In 2020, the production and import of masks and gloves also increased. As there is no data on the use of masks and other protective equipment, the EEA uses import data and ensures that the import of face masks into the European Union has more than doubled, while production in Europe has also increased.

Although international organizations do not recommend the use of gloves as a covid-19 preventive measure, between April and September of last year the additional imports of gloves to the 27 member states were 105,000 tonnes, an increase of 80%.

The EEA admits that it is not easy to assess the impacts of masks on the environment, but adds that greenhouse gas emissions related to the manufacture, transport and treatment of waste from single-use face masks range from 14 to 33.5 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per ton of masks.

Comparing a single-use mask with a reusable one, the EEA indicates that a reusable cotton mask has a lower impact than a disposable one after 13 uses.

For future cases of pandemics or other “disturbing events”, the EEA suggests that research be carried out to reduce environmental and climate impacts of responses to these events, whether in the type of material used or in product design, and that strategies be developed to improve the behavior of consumers.

