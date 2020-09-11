Corona virus-causing China is building a special city to protect its citizens from future epidemics. In this city equipped with modern technology, people will be saved from deadly epidemics like Corona virus. The city is being settled near Beijing. Which is named Xiong’an New Area.The city is being established 130 kilometers to the southwest from China’s capital, Beijing. This smart city project was approved in 2017 by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Which is being made by Chinese giant tech firm Tencent. The city will be located in an area of ​​2,000 square kilometers.

The city will be equipped with hi-tech facilities

Residents in the city will take advantage of technologies such as the high-tech facility, large balconies and community green houses. Due to such technology, if there is an epidemic like corona virus in the future, then people will be able to live life comfortably even during lockdown.

Residents will be able to cultivate on the roofs of homes

According to the Chief Architect of this city, built in Hebei province of China, wooden apartment blocks will be built in this place. Where the people living can cultivate the roofs of their houses. Apart from this, renewable energy will be provided here. In which solar energy will be predominant.



People will get many amenities

The roofs will be designed so that the residents living there can get enough space. So that they can meet the needs of the residents to work from home. This is President Xi Jinping’s dream project, which he gave in 2017.