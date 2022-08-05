Rome –FFP2 masks mandatory for those at risk of developing severe forms of COVID-19. Extraordinary sanitation of the classrooms in the presence of one or more confirmed cases. These are two of the measures indicated in the document, drawn up by the ISS and by the Ministries of Health and Education, with the “Interim strategic indications for preparedness and readiness for the purpose of mitigation of SARS-CoV-2 infections in the school environment (school year 2022-2023) “.

The document, which concerns first and second cycle schools, was also developed by the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces.

“On the one hand, standard prevention measures are envisaged for the beginning of the school year that take into account the current framework, on the other hand, further interventions to be progressively modulated based on the risk assessment and the possible change in the epidemiological framework – reads in the document – A double layer that allows the system an adequate preparation and a quick activation of the measures as needed. Within a few days, a specific document will be published with indications for kindergartens ”.

Basic preventive measures in place at the time of school resumption

School stay allowed only without symptoms / fever and without diagnostic test for positive SARS-CoV-2

Hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette

Use of respiratory protective equipment (FFP2) for school staff and pupils who are at risk of developing severe forms of COVID-19

Ordinary (periodic) and extraordinary sanitation in the presence of one or more confirmed cases

Tools for managing suspected / confirmed cases and contacts

Frequent air changes

Possible additional measures, to be implemented individually or in combination

Spacing of at least 1 m (where logistical and structural conditions allow it)

Precautions in moments at risk of aggregation

Increased frequency of periodic sanitization

Management of extracurricular activities, workshops, ensuring the implementation of preventive measures

Surgical masks, or FFP2, in a static and / or dynamic position (to be modulated in the different contexts and phases of school attendance)

Concession of gyms / clubs to third parties with the obligation to sanitize

Administration of meals in canteens with shifts

Consumption of snacks at the counter