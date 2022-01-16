Pregnant woman in the emergency room but without tampon: she loses her baby in the parking lot

Sassari, Saturday morning. A young 25-year-old woman, Alessia, five weeks pregnant, feels pain and blames losses. She asks her husband Enzo, 51, to take her urgently to the Gynecology and Obstetrics emergency room at the San Pietro Hospital in Sassari. They have been waiting for a baby for five years, and they are in anguish. “My wife felt severe abdominal pain – Enzo tells Adnkronos – She was pregnant for no less than 5 weeks, the second test she had done a week before. She heard the doctor and since she had very small losses he gave them recommended to go to the emergency room “. Upon entry, the couple is greeted by a midwife but, in the man’s story, things immediately appear very complicated. “On the ground floor there is a sort of triage, a midwife filters the various visits. She welcomed my wife fully harnessed, with anti Covid outfit. She asked what she had and Alessia explained to her that she had stomach ache and leaks. , and that she was in the fifth week of pregnancy, “explains Enzo.

The woman is vaccinated with two doses with the third reserved, but in the emergency room it is not enough

The midwife asks her for the super green pass that the young woman, vaccinated with two doses and already booked for the third, exhibits. The midwife then closes the door and makes them wait “twenty minutes, saying she had forgotten”, says the man. Then he goes up “to the fourth floor to ask what to do” and, when he goes down, asks if the woman has performed a molecular swab, presented as an essential requirement in order to proceed with the examination. “It was Saturday, we didn’t even know it had to be necessary and we were in total anguish – the man remembers with a broken voice – We asked what we could do, but it was Saturday, in the hospital they did not perform swabs and they told us we had to come back on Monday “. The couple insists, but there is no way. “He told my wife that if she couldn’t handle the pain she had to take a tachypirin and come back on Monday,” the man vented. Once out of the hospital, the unimaginable happens. “I went to pick her up in the car, and I found her doubled over by the pain”, he says, and “the losses became plentiful: it was clear that there was nothing more to be done, and once we got home we understood that she had aborted”.

The protagonists of the story shocked

The two Sassari are upset and in shock. “We want to make our pain felt, it’s unworthy, I don’t understand what I should have done – Alessia’s husband complains – And if she had had Covid what would they have done, wouldn’t they have visited her? Who gives you the omnipotence of decide if my son has to die because we don’t have a molecular? People are not allowed to die in the hospital parking lots, my wife was let go with excruciating pain, like a dog, it’s very serious “. “We don’t want money or compensation, we don’t want to do these interviews either because we feel terrible, we don’t point the finger at anyone but we want these things to never happen again. These things don’t have to happen anymore”, the man marks. The management of the Aou of Sassari intervened on the matter with a note late yesterday evening, with which it announces the intention to start internal audits: “The strategic management has asked the relevant company structures to start an internal audit with all stakeholders so that we can clarify what actually happened. We are sorry for what happened to the lady “, says the management. The couple, for its part, will take legal action. “I am preparing a lawsuit that will be filed as soon as possible – the lawyer Gabriele Sechi, who follows the case of the two spouses, says to the Adnkronos – I will file it between today and tomorrow”. According to the lawyer, “one cannot accept the fact that a person, after waiting twenty minutes at the triage of an emergency room, must take a molecular swab to be examined, for which the results are not immediately obtained. I do not want to think that it is the practice or protocol because otherwise no one could be visited immediately “. And he concludes sharply: “My clients are not interested in money. But here there was an absurd incompetence, and it must be ascertained by the judiciary.”

