“We have already seen in the past that the new variants shoot up in a short time. We must bear in mind that this possibility, as well highlighted by the ECDC, also exists for XBB.1.5 or ‘Kraken’ with a possible flare-up of cases. Therefore, imagining how the ECDC managed to get more attention in the event of an increase in cases, is the right direction to continue, even with a large diffusion of ‘Kraken’ in Italy, to live with Sars-CoV-2 ” Fabrizio Pregliasco, a virologist at the University of Milan, underlines this to Adnkronos Salute.

Yesterday the ECDC warned that the Kraken variant “could become predominant in the EU” and that “non-pharmaceutical interventions such as staying at home in case of illness, teleworking, good ventilation of internal spaces and the use appropriate masks”.

“Today most of the Covid cases are not serious and we see that the maximum contagiousness is in the first few days – Pregliasco then says – Hence the new WHO guidelines on masks, recommended in closed places, and the reduction of isolation from 10 at 5 days, already foreseen in Italy, are the way to accept a few more risks in a situation that is largely under control in Italy”.