“In December, for Christmas, the” again expected rise in Covid infections in Italy “could reach 90 thousand cases” per day, according to the virologist of the State University of Milan Fabrizio Pregliasco. “The current phase is quite good”, he explained to ‘A sheep’s day’ on Rai Radio 1, however “unfortunately the short-term forecasts are on the upside. And then – added the medical director of Irccs Galeazzi of the Lombard capital – remains the sword of Damocles of the Cerberus variant “BQ.1.1, which together with the related sub-lineage BQ.1” seems less evil, but seems more able to dodge the immune defenses both for previous infections and for vaccines “, so much so that according to the forecasts of the health authorities it will soon dominate in Europe.

As for the reintegration of doctors suspended because they were not vaccinated against Covid-19 “it was planned, but I have some doubts about their ability to do scientific research. I would give them a course like those you do when you lose your license. An immunology and vaccination course, so at least they would discover the indications of science “.