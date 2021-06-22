“It is ignoble that there are doctors who do not want to get vaccinated” against Covid. “It is ridiculous as an example and also from the point of view of the need for protection that there are risks”. The position of Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the University of Milan and medical director of Irccs Galeazzi, is clear. “It is important that we also be an example, because vaccination is a decisive element to restart, and also for the assistance of all patients”, he declared to Adnkronos Salute, commenting positively on the communication from the Federation of Orders of doctors who pointed out that for white coats that do not fulfill the vaccination obligation, the suspension ‘ex lege’ is triggered.





“Absolutely yes, that’s right. I am also waiting for it for those few health workers who are in my facility and who really do not understand why they do not want to vaccinate. There are very few, but there are. We await the provisions of the Ats”.