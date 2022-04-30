The concert on May 1st tomorrow in Rome as “every gathering represents a risk, and going towards openings, every occasion will require attention and responsibility on the part of those who participate”. Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist of the State University of Milan, heard by Adnkronos Salute, invites not to lower their guard on the risk of Covid-19 contagion tomorrow at the event in Piazza San Giovanni for the workers’ day.