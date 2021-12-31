The dispute of the matches of the second return day of the Serie C championship scheduled for Sunday 9 January has been postponed to February 2. All due to the situation of Covid infections. Lega Pro makes it known with a press release. In fact, the note states that the president of Lega Pro Francesco Ghirelli “after consulting the members of the Board of Directors, considering the conditions of uncertainty and the extremely delicate period deriving from the epidemiological emergency from Covid-19, orders the postponement of the 2nd day of return of the Serie C 2021/2022 Championship as follows: February 2, 2022 instead of January 9 “.

THE MOTIVATIONS

“I have thought for a long time – commented Ghirelli – we are in a situation of uncertainty due to pandemic infections. We are aware of the social role that football represents. We look, with extreme attention, at the measures that the Draghi government has taken and is to take to face the fourth wave of the pandemic in Italy and we share its approach. The exponential increase, day after day, in the number of infected people is worrying. Postponing a championship day certainly causes inconvenience and creates problems on how and when to recover – Ghirelli continues -, but, using intelligence and experience, we will be able to find the solution. By January 10, the Government will issue new provisions on prevention and health protection and this will make the rules to be applied even clearer. with regret, but with determination, I take the responsibility of postponing the next day of the championship. The situation must be monitored day by day. day, with the hope that the postponement can be limited to the first day of January 2022 “.