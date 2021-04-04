The epidemiological situation in the Region of Murcia once again takes a slight turnaround after the mirage caused by the two holidays, Thursday and Good Friday, in which the Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health carried out much fewer tests than it is accustomed to. do a day.

According to the last balance, the new positives of coronavirus in the Region of Murciathey go up to 82 after only 17 had been detected the day before. The increase is due to the increase in the number of tests carried out in the last few hours, when a total of 1,654 PCR and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate stands, therefore, at 4.95%, well above the 2.58% that occurred the day before, but still slightly below the 5% set by the health authorities and that if exceeded it could glimpse the arrival of the dreaded fourth wave.

Of the 82 new cases, 26 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 16 to Cartagena, 6 to Calasparra, 5 to Cieza, 5 to Puerto Lumbreras, 4 to San Javier, 3 to Los Alcázares, 3 to Molina de Segura. The rest are spread over various locations.

Another epidemiological data that worsens slightly is that related to income, since the Region of Murcia has one more hospitalized patient (91 in total) compared to the previous day, although the number does drop to 32 (two less) of seriously ill patients who are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The rest (522) of the 597 patients who are currently diagnosed with Covid-19 spend the disease in home isolation; the number of active cases has decreased by 15 people in the last 24 hours.

Another day with deaths from coronavirus



The Region of Murcia, in addition, returns to add another day counting fatalities from Covid-19, because in the last 24 hours a 78 man from Health Area I died as a result of complications from the disease.

Since the health crisis began, there have been a total of 108,632 people who have been infected with coronavirus in the Region of Murcia. 106,464 have already been cured, with a total of 94 patients having been discharged on the last day.

The Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health already counts 976,990 PCR and antigen tests carried out since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as 105,223 antibody tests.