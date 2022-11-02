After the announcement by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, who in a press conference after the Cdm last Monday pointed out that scientific meetings are also underway on the issue of isolation of positives in Covid, the debate on the measure and on what its destiny should be is rekindled. Among the hypotheses it seems there is also the reduction from the current five days to three days with negative swabaccording to press leaks. But what do the experts think? Answers are Bassetti, Ricciardi, Gismondo, Lopalco, Pregliasco.

“I hope that we will not reach the reduction of the quarantine for Covid positives, but the complete elimination. I believe that we must necessarily change our approach on this virus, lifting the obligation of isolation is the tool for greater normalization of coexistence with the virus. I hope to be heard, however it has already been done in other countries “So at Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa. How to do it then? According to the infectious disease specialist, “those who are positive can leave the house with the Ffp2 mask or 48 after the symptoms have disappeared, regardless of the swab, perhaps maintaining the use of the mask for a few days”. For Bassetti, at this point of the pandemic “it all depends on how many swabs we make and today we make too many useless ones, we must return to an appropriate use of tests, otherwise we have many isolated people who create important problems. The system must be changed – he concludes – basis in the management of Covid, fewer buffers, less isolation and more simplification “.

“In managing the isolation of people infected with Covid, the lighthouse to follow is represented by scientific data. When it emerges with certainty that one is no longer contagious after a certain period of time, isolation can be adequate” , he then explains to Adnkronos Salute Walter Ricciardi, professor of hygiene at the Catholic University. “The fundamental concept – he underlines – is that, in order to limit the circulation of the virus and avoid the rise of pandemic waves, it is necessary that infectious and contagious people remain at home until they no longer risk infecting others. If there are jobs serious scientists who demonstrate this, the reduction of isolation is welcome. But at the moment I don’t think there are any “.

For the Covid-19 positives “we absolutely must move towards 2-3 days of isolation, no more”. Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and bio-emergency diagnostics at the Sacco Hospital in Milan, explains to Adnkronos Salute that the hypothesis of reviewing the quarantine period for the infected is “absolutely to be taken into consideration”. “If the virus continues to produce this low pathology”, reiterates the expert, Sars-CoV-2 infection should be considered “like a flu” at least for people without particular frailties. “Should we then provide for isolation also for those who contract flu?”, Asks Gismondo.

“Three days of isolation for Sars-CoV-2 positives are very few. In the United States, which has always been the most ‘liberal’ in this field, the indication of 5 days of isolation is followed, always provided that we have no symptoms and the fever has passed for at least 24 hours “, then underlines the epidemiologist to Adnkronos Salute Pier Luigi Lopalco, Professor of Hygiene at the University of Salento. Isolation, he specifies, “is a measure that applies to all infectious diseases. If we have solid evidence that the period of contagiousness is reduced – perhaps with the next variants and with the increase in immunization of the population – certainly the period of insulation can be shortened “.

“In any case, as regards the timing of the isolation, I agree that we should start talking about it”, the virologist comments to Adnkronos Health. Fabrizio Pregliasco. “But let’s see it after this potential wave of upsurge” of the infections, proposed by the forecasts “in the winter”, she warns. For the professor of Hygiene at the State University of Milan, however, “there is a need to” move “to make it more realistic and feasible, because today certainly many people do not register and do not implement this isolation anyway. So it is welcome as a perspective “that of a modification,” as a step gradually to be implemented “, he concludes.