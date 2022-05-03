Agents investigate a gynecologist of Nocera Inferiore positive for Covid who continued his work, doing give birth to 7 women (and putting them in fact at risk of contracting the new coronavirus infection together with newborns). Investigations also taken inside theUmberto I hospital where the positive doctor works.

The professional doctor, who works at the Umberto I hospital in Nocera Inferiore, in the province of Salerno, in Campania, was positive for Covid-19 when he went to the delivery room seven times to help his patients give birth. And that is why it is now under investigation.

the case is not recent, but dates back to November 2020. The investigations are still ongoing and we do not have all the necessary elements to reconstruct what happened during the second wave of the pandemic. According to the local police station, the gynecologist has violated a royal decree of 1934 in the field of health protection.

In November 2020, the doctor specializing in gynecology he was absent due to illness, because he was positive for coronavirus, as demonstrated by a certificate. But on the same days he was sick, he was also in the hospital assisting his patients in giving birth.

To tell everything was the same women in childbirth, which the investigators have listened to for a long time. The women would have said that at the time of delivery the gynecologist, even though aware of being positive for Covid-19, was in delivery room with them.

Photo source from Pixabay

Gynecologist of Nocera Inferiore positive for Covid, what the doctor risks

Fortunately, no women and no newborns contracted the virus from the gynecologist, who followed the seven women during their pregnancy. Despite this, however, today the doctor risks big.

Photo source from Pixabay

Article 260 of the Consolidated Health Laws, supplemented and updated by the 2020 anti Covid legislation, punishes “anyone who fails to observe a legally given order to prevent the invasion or spread of an infectious human disease“. You risk “arrest from 3 months to 18 months and a fine from € 500 to € 5,000“.