Despite having tested positive for Covid 19, a woman went to the supermarket to do the shopping. Between the aisles, however, there was also the doctor who gave her the swab and who immediately recognized her despite wearing the mask. It happened in Cassino, in the province of Frosinone.

Once the doctor identified her patient, the supermarket customers’ stampede began. Having heard, in fact, the man’s altered tone, they got scared and left. The management of the supermarket immediately proceeded to sanitize the premises.

The doctor who wrote on social media made the story known: “You must have respect for others and do not think that this virus is a walk in the park. Leaving the house while being positive means spreading the disease “. The woman, who justified herself by saying that she had no one to shop for her, was reported to the competent authorities.