Covid positive Biden symptoms improve. This was announced in a statement by his personal doctor, Kevin Connor, specifying that the American president he has been taking Paxlovid for two days and that was it affected by the variant of the covid BA5, responsible for 75 to 80 percent of infections now in the US. “His main symptoms, although less bothersome, include sore throat, rhinitis, fat cough, and body aches. Her voice remains deep. The heartbeat, breathing and pressure are normal. The oxygen saturation continues to be perfect. His lungs clean, “he points out.

Symptoms are treated with Tylenol. “The President continues to tolerate the treatment well. He will continue the Paxlovid as planned” he concludes, assuring that he will continue to be “closely followed”.