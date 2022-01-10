Following the alliance that led to the first Covid-19 vaccine, Pfizer and BionTech announce they have signed a new collaboration agreement to develop a potential, first mRNA-based vaccine for shingles. The two companies aim to launch clinical trials in the second half of 2022.

This is the third agreement between the US giant and the German biotech company on the infectious disease front, after the collaboration started in 2018 for the flu vaccine and that of 2020 against Covid-19.