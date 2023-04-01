The decision is contained in a technical note from the Ministry of Health; according to the government, almost 7 million bivalent vaccines have already been applied

The Ministry of Health has included people with comorbidities in the priority groups that can receive the booster dose of bivalent vaccine of Pfizer against covid-19. The recommendation is in a technical note published on Friday (31.Mar.2023). Here’s the full (214 KB).

According to the ministry, the decision to include people with comorbidities considered the amount of doses available and WHO (World Health Organization) recommendations.

Anyone with the following pre-existing conditions can take the bivalent vaccine against covid-19:

diabetes mellitus;

severe chronic lung diseases;

RH (resistant arterial hypertension);

stage 3 high blood pressure;

arterial hypertension stages 1 and 2 with target organ damage;

cardiac insufficiency;

cor-pulmonary and pulmonary hypertension;

hypertensive heart disease;

coronary syndromes;

valve diseases;

cardiomyopathies and pericardiopathies;

diseases of the aorta, great vessels and arteriovenous fistulas;

cardiac arrhythmias;

congenital heart disease in adults;

prosthetic valves and implanted cardiac devices;

chronic neurological diseases and muscular dystrophies;

chronic kidney disease;

severe hemoglobinopathies and splenic dysfunctions;

morbid obesity;

Down syndrome and other genetic syndromes;

chronic liver disease.

To receive the bivalent vaccine, you must be over 12 years old, have completed the primary scheme with monovalent vaccines and respect a minimum period of 4 months since the last dose received.

“It should be noted that for this group there will be no requirement regarding proof of comorbidity, with self-declared comorbidity being sufficient for vaccination”, reads in the technical note.

Pfizer’s bivalent immunizer began to be applied at the end of Februaryinside National Movement for Vaccinationreleased on February 27, in priority groups. According to the Ministry of Health, Brazil is close to reaching 7 million doses of the bivalent vaccine against covid-19 applied.

Pfizer’s bivalent vaccines offer protection against the original variant of the virus that causes covid-19 and against strains that emerged later, including omicron. A Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) has already attested to the safety of the doses available in Brazil.

In addition to people with comorbidities, they can take the bivalent vaccine: