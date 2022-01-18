In Italy “over 64 thousand new infections from Covid-19 in children between the ages of 6 and 11 in one week (from 2 to 9 January), with 113 hospitalizations and one intensive care admission“. To detect it is the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip) in light of the data contained in the last two bulletins of the Higher Institute of Health. Pediatricians once again remind “parents of the importance of protecting the little ones with vaccination against Covid-19”.

“Currently in Italy – continues Sip – less than 1 in 4 children (24.4%) in the 5-11 year age group received a dose. However, there is a considerable territorial heterogeneity, with some regions that do not reach 15% and others that are far ahead of the national average “.

“Of great interest is the case of Puglia where over 40% of children between 5 and 11 have already received the first dose – states Annamaria Staiano, president of Sip -. Since the beginning of the immunization campaign against Covid-19, the Region has focused on the administration of the vaccine in schools, with the involvement of hygienists and pediatricians. An organizational model that seems to work very well and that other regions have also begun to implement “.

“In the meantime – remembers the Sip – the pharmacovigilance data coming from the United States, where over 9 million children aged 5 to 11 have received a dose of the vaccine, confirm that this is safe, as well as effective.

Of the 8.7 million doses administered in the period 3 November – 19 December, the reports of events were equal to 0.05% and almost all of them were treated as non-serious cases.. There were 11 myocarditis, 7 of which were not serious (and resolved) and 4 were under observation at the time the report was printed “.