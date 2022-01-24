Covid hospitalizations in the 5-11 age group are growing in the last week. “They were recorded about 400 hospitalizations out of a total of 834 that involved the population 0-19 years“says the president of the Italian Society of Pediatricians (SIP), Annamaria Staiano, citing data resulting from an elaboration of the statistics of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), and underlining the importance of vaccination to protect the little ones even from the risk of hospitalizations. “The growth in the incidence rate” of Covid-19 “is slowing down in all age groups except in children under 11 for whom it is increasing”.

Overall, in the last week they have been over 294 thousand new infections in the 0-19 age group, with 834 hospitalizations, 13 hospitalizations in intensive care and one death, again according to Sip processing on ISS data.