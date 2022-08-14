2400 infections have just been registered every day. A quarter of the infected are asymptomatic. Regular blockades are paralyzing the second largest economy in the world

BEIJING. Coronavirus infections peak in China: with the 2400 daily infections just recorded, the country has reached the highest number of new cases in three months.

This was announced today by the National Health Commission, specifying that this is the highest number since May 12. A quarter of the infected show no symptoms, according to the health authority.

China is pursuing a strict infection containment policy, imposing extensive blockades and mass testing on any outbreak. The measures have served to keep the virus under control since the second half of 2020, allowing the country to recover quickly. The regular blockades are paralyzing the second largest economy in the world and have caused the collapse of domestic tourism.

Tens of thousands of tourists are stranded on Hainan Island in southern China, which currently has the largest number of Covid infections in the country, after local authorities ordered the blockade.