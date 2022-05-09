

The pills against Covid Paxlovid will be available in Lombard pharmacies “from May 16”. This was explained to Adnkronos Salute by Annarosa Racca, regional president of Federfarma. “In a few days we will have Paxlovid for now – he informs -. For Lombardy there are 7,500 packages, that is, those that belong to the region of the first 46 thousand foreseen at national level. And we will have this oral antiviral in all pharmacies, each point of sale will have a quota of packs ready for the request. The citizen, who must always have a dematerialized prescription from the doctor on a therapeutic level, will therefore not even have to order it because the drug will already be available“in stores with the green cross.

“And there will be the package leaflet in Italian – highlights Racca – We will deliver it to citizens in this way because the drug must be perfectly known and not everyone knows English. 4 tablets a day to be taken and therapy should be started as soon as possible. Especially for the elderly, it will therefore be very easy to come and collect the packages at the pharmacy. The antiviral will be prescribed by the doctor to the people for whom it is indicated, that is, people at high risk “of developing severe Covid,” qualified according to the pathologies they suffer from. This is another good step towards the goal of defeating Covid – comments the president of Federfarma Lombardia – I hope that all of this will make a significant contribution to the fight against the pandemic. We do our part. The citizen pays nothing for the drug, and we take no money to distribute it. This is another commitment that we have made with the Italian state and health care “.