Hospitals in the Region continue to face a veritable avalanche of income that threatens to completely overwhelm the structural capacity of the system. The figures of the last hours are dizzying. 852 patients are admitted for Covid, 137 more than the previous day. If this escalation continues, there will be more than a thousand hospitalized in a few days.

ICUs continue to represent the greatest concern. These units have 122 beds, and of them, 119 are already occupied by Covid patients. This represents an occupation of 97%, but to these patients we must add critical patients with other pathologies. The overflow of ICUs, in short, is increasing. At the Morales Meseguer there were 30 intensive care patients this Tuesday, but the unit has only 18 beds. The surgical day hospital and an area of ​​the Oncohematological ward have been set up to locate these critically ill patients.

The technical spokesperson for the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee, Jaime Pérez, indicated that the contagion curve is in a “plateau” phase and that “the effects of the measures” can already be observed. However, the Region added 1,635 positives and 12 deaths on Monday.