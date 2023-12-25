“We currently have a million people sick with respiratory infections, we are at the maximum level”





“We are probably in the most acute phase of respiratory infections, a mix between the classic flu, in its various forms, and the new variants of Covid. We have to bypass the holidays, which increase infections, to understand how we are doing in January. Unfortunately the Covid variants and the flu coincided.” Fabrizio Pregliascomedical director of the Irccs Galeazzi Sant'Ambrogio hospital, takes stock with Affaritaliani.it about Covid and flu.

“We currently have one million people sick with respiratory infections, we are at the maximum level. And unfortunately we have reached 515 victims in the last week, probably in seven days, for New Year's Eve, we will exceed 600 Covid deaths“. And in 2024? “Unfortunately, Covid will remain with us with a trend like that of a stone in a pond, in waves. The tendency for the following years will be to reduce, at least it should except for the onset of new unexpected and dangerous variants that we cannot exclude”, concludes Pregliasco.

