The zero covid policy that China has maintained for three years, consisting of isolating sources of infection, quarantining all contacts, and confining buildings, factories, and even entire cities as soon as the authorities got nervous, could be understandable in the first half. of 2020, when no one really knew what to do with an unknown virus that was spreading across the planet spreading disease and death, but has proven unsustainable in subsequent seasons. Not only because the omicron variant spreads like wildfire and there is no way to stop it with these measures, but also because the population has ended up fed up with so much inflexible bolting and its economic consequences.

The transition from zero covid to a policy of coexistence with the virus, in line with that of the rest of the world, was a necessity when the Communist Party adopted it on December 7. But executing it suddenly without first doing your homework – vaccinating en masse and reinforcing the health system – has been a new blunder. The epidemiological models predicted a million and a half deaths in six months, and the country is heading towards that figure with a firm step. Official data lacks the slightest credibility, but independent estimates speak of millions of new daily infections. Since few people had previously been infected, and the Chinese vaccines that the government has insisted on using have been scarce and suboptimal, the population is poorly immunized. As much as omicron is less lethal than the original versions of the virus, hospitals have already been saturated, ICU beds will not be able to cope, and mortality will surely skyrocket, whether Beijing acknowledges it or not.

A more difficult question to predict is to what extent this situation will affect the rest of the world. The alert has begun to spread. The United States, Italy and Japan already require negative tests from travelers from China to enter their territories, and the European Commission is studying whether to do the same. All of these countries are reasonably immunized against severe forms of the disease, either by vaccination, previous infection, or both, so alarming the population is unjustified at the moment. The biggest source of concern right now is the opacity with which the Chinese government handles data, in addition to the arbitrariness with which it obtains it. For example, it is only counting deaths from covid when the patient suffered from pneumonia, an unprecedented occurrence in the international community. Uncertainty is the real cause of the new controls at airports. Hiding data closes borders. It is logical.

An even more worrisome issue is the possibility that the intense circulation of the virus in a country of 1.4 billion inhabitants will generate new variants or subvariants of omicron. Mutations occur every time the virus reproduces inside a human cell, and the more people infected, the greater the chance that some of these mutations will substantially change the behavior of the infectious agent. They can make it even more contagious, or make it better escape the human immune system, or even make it deadlier.

Fortunately, the latter is unlikely, given everything we know about the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and many other infectious agents. Viruses that kill a lot die along with their victims, and therefore kill off their own future. Those who kill little are the ones who have everything to gain, because infected people continue to lead a normal life and infect other people. The substitution of one viral variant for another does not happen because the virus becomes more lethal, but because it becomes more contagious and supersedes the previous version. Law of virology.

In any case, it is important that vulnerable people, such as the elderly and the immunocompromised, strengthen their immunity with the new scheduled doses of vaccine. In Spain, half of those over 60 have not received the fourth dose, although they can. It is a bad time to get tired of receiving punctures. Even if you don’t feel like it, get vaccinated. Already.